Latitude Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Latitude Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 836 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% in the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in Netflix by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in Netflix by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.00.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $378.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $413.33 and a 200-day moving average of $392.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.73 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The company has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,157 shares of company stock worth $50,373,841. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

