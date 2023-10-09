Latitude Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Latitude Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cencora by 145.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,302,000 after buying an additional 6,086,040 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cencora by 7,989.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,856,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,081 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,294,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 156.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.36.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $183.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.07 and a fifty-two week high of $194.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total value of $1,954,808.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,030,875.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total value of $1,954,808.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,030,875.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $249,998,793.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,769,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,021,971.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,341,856 shares of company stock worth $253,978,545. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.