Latitude Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,810 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after acquiring an additional 810,659,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,748,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,567,240,000 after buying an additional 520,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,720,928,000 after purchasing an additional 301,010 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,195,000 after buying an additional 4,277,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,355,075 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,394,744,000 after purchasing an additional 366,907 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $138.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $116.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $155.26.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

Applied Materials Profile



Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

