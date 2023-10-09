Latitude Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

BATS USMV opened at $72.24 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.62. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

