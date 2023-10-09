Latitude Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $650,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $139.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.26 and its 200 day moving average is $146.17. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

