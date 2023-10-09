Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires 2,216 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $50.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.62. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $54.02.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

