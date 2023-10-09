Keene & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Keene & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,616,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $341,285,000 after buying an additional 54,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,313,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $370,370,000 after acquiring an additional 14,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kirby by 923.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $273,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,471 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,415,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $168,322,000 after purchasing an additional 126,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Kirby by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,096,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $146,112,000 after purchasing an additional 77,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby Price Performance

KEX stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.54. The stock had a trading volume of 22,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,747. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $60.14 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kirby in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kirby

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,072 shares in the company, valued at $645,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,072 shares in the company, valued at $645,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $237,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,650,544 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kirby

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.