Keene & Associates Inc. Takes $252,000 Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,088,122.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,340,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,908,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,502 in the last 90 days. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.45.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 5.3 %

HP stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.58. The stock had a trading volume of 187,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,916. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.67. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $54.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.83.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $723.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

