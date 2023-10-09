Keene & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Keene & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 239.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.41.

Corteva Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $50.10. 546,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average is $55.61.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

