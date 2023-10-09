Keene & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Keene & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Newmont comprises about 2.4% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Newmont by 177.5% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,572.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,288.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,366 shares of company stock worth $1,738,008 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.61. 2,973,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,924,933. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.66%.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

