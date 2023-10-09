Keene & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,658 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1,292.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after buying an additional 32,231 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 50,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,468,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of CFR stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $89.80. 45,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,678. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $512.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFR. Wedbush decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.30.

Read Our Latest Report on CFR

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.