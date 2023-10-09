Keene & Associates Inc. Has $479,000 Position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Keene & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. owned 0.30% of Matrix Service worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTRX. Aegis Financial Corp boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 1,197,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John R. Hewitt sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,854,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MTRX shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Matrix Service from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matrix Service in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on Matrix Service

Matrix Service Price Performance

MTRX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 43,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,546. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $326.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.18. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $205.85 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Matrix Service will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matrix Service Profile

(Free Report)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.