Keene & Associates Inc. Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Keene & Associates Inc. decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,818 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up 3.2% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.84.

FedEx Stock Down 1.5 %

FedEx stock traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $254.09. The company had a trading volume of 583,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,801. The stock has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $148.93 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.76 and a 200 day moving average of $243.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

