Keene & Associates Inc. Has $235,000 Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Mosaic by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Mosaic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Mosaic by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

MOS traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.85. 575,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,104,790. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.60.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

