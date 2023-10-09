Keene & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up approximately 2.2% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Duke Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Duke Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after purchasing an additional 318,102 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,511,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,786,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,658 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.42.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.36. 488,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,888. The stock has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.82. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.