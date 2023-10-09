Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 11,600 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $33,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Accenture by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 131.6% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.24.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock opened at $312.19 on Monday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $330.43. The stock has a market cap of $207.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $315.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.60%.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

