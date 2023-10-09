Janney Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 69,785.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,193,000 after buying an additional 7,892,082 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 12,581.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $232,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $108.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.02. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $136.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $100.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 91.58%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.95.

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

