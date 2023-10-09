Janney Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,389,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24,643,946 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,284,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,009,000 after buying an additional 906,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on APD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock opened at $281.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.07. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.75 and a 52 week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.21%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

