iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IJS stock opened at $86.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.01.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

