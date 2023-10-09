iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,620 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $45,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 13,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 41.1% during the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $173.00 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $199.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.22.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

