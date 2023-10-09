iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Cut by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,709,000 after buying an additional 1,380,116 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 1,293,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $270.39. The company had a trading volume of 163,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.38 and a 200 day moving average of $264.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

