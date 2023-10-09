iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 76.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,590 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of STIP traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.77. 93,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,576. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $99.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.78.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’ Ford, Strike Presents Opportunity
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Healthcare Giant Outperforms: A Healthy Dose of Market Resilience
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 5 Reasons Rivian is a Buy on Shaken Investor Sentiment
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.