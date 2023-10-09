Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Inuvo to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Inuvo Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE INUV opened at $0.21 on Thursday. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. The company has a market cap of $28.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Inuvo

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INUV. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Inuvo during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 91,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Inuvo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

