HighMark Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 70.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Down 4.8 %

Tactile Systems Technology stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $12.65. 27,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,531. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $296.77 million, a P/E ratio of 443.00 and a beta of 1.26. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $26.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $68.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.48 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 0.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCMD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tactile Systems Technology

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.