HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $8.13 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 6.1% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $20,114,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $91.92. The company had a trading volume of 681,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.38 and its 200 day moving average is $97.23. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.74 and a one year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

