HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $44,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 441 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.50. 967,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,190,250. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.55. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $82.43 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.19.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

