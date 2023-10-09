HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $239,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,004,000 after buying an additional 26,386,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,474,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,897,274,000 after buying an additional 3,109,690 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 121.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 468,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after buying an additional 2,654,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $188,493,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EFA traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $67.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,799,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,806,451. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.67 and a 200-day moving average of $71.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

