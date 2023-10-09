Head to Head Analysis: Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) & Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF)

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) and Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Information Services Group and Converge Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Services Group 5.29% 18.84% 8.05% Converge Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Information Services Group and Converge Technology Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Services Group $286.27 million 0.76 $19.73 million $0.32 13.97 Converge Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Information Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Converge Technology Solutions.

73.9% of Information Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Information Services Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Information Services Group and Converge Technology Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Services Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Converge Technology Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33

Information Services Group presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.60%. Converge Technology Solutions has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 337.00%. Given Converge Technology Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Converge Technology Solutions is more favorable than Information Services Group.

Summary

Information Services Group beats Converge Technology Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments. The company also provides ISG Digital, a client solution platform that helps clients developing technology, transformation, sourcing, and digital solutions; and ISG Enterprise, a client solution platform that helps clients manage change and optimize operations in areas comprising finance, human resource, and Procure2Pay. In addition, it offers ISG GovernX, a software platform, which provides insights from market and performance data, and automates the management of third-party supplier relationships that comprise contract and project lifecycles, and risk management. The company serves private sector clients operating in the manufacturing, banking and financial services, insurance, health sciences, energy and utilities, and consumer services industries; and public sector clients, including state and local governments, airport and transit authorities, and national and provincial government units. Information Services Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The company also offers managed and talent services, and hardware and software products and solutions. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

