Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $12.77 on Thursday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $18.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.122 dividend. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 6.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGAL. INCA Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after buying an additional 779,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 318.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 478,516 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter worth $4,323,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at about $3,452,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 99.4% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 438,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 218,774 shares in the last quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

