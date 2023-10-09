Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Has $307,000 Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lessened its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Genpact were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 27.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on G shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Genpact Stock Performance

NYSE:G traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.52. The stock had a trading volume of 131,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,686. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $35.11 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.97.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 9.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 25.11%.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $61,013.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,887. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

