First American Trust FSB Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

