Field & Main Bank Trims Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Field & Main Bank trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,199 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.6% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $553.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $245.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $554.67 and a 200-day moving average of $528.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $576.19.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.