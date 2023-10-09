FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 20.9% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Wealth Management raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 2,640 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 993 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of FedEx by 6.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 107,975 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,215 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at FedEx
In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Stock Down 1.5 %
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.84.
About FedEx
FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.
