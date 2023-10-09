Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.09.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.2 %

EXPD traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $114.81. 105,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,923. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $86.12 and a 52 week high of $128.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.72.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

