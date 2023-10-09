Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.09.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $114.81. The stock had a trading volume of 105,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,923. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $86.12 and a 12-month high of $128.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

