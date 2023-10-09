Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.09.

Several research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EXPD opened at $114.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.72. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $86.12 and a twelve month high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Free Report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.