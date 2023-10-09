Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Guggenheim from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.42. The stock had a trading volume of 329,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,272,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. Exelon has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $44.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

