Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research raised Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered Essential Utilities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.40.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average of $40.20.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.3071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,141,000 after buying an additional 576,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,044,000 after purchasing an additional 229,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,243,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,475,000 after purchasing an additional 348,953 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,503,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492,469 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,020,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,318,000 after purchasing an additional 516,365 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

