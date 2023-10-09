Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN ESP opened at $15.11 on Thursday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $22.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.59.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.
Institutional Trading of Espey Mfg. & Electronics
About Espey Mfg. & Electronics
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Espey Mfg. & Electronics
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.