Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ESP opened at $15.11 on Thursday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $22.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.59.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.

Institutional Trading of Espey Mfg. & Electronics

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 19.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $76,000.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

