Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

Energizer Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Energizer by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,826,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,797,000 after purchasing an additional 203,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Energizer by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,547,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,738,000 after acquiring an additional 195,988 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Energizer by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,328,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Energizer by 5.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,246,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,194,000 after acquiring an additional 291,655 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Energizer by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,388,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,211,000 after acquiring an additional 35,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

ENR stock opened at $28.96 on Monday. Energizer has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Energizer had a positive return on equity of 135.74% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $699.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.09%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

See Also

