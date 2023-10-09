Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,553 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.3% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $108,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056,108 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 316.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,569,000 after buying an additional 1,850,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total value of $119,996,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,983,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total value of $119,996,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,983,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $568.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $540.10 billion, a PE ratio of 78.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $601.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $542.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $463.28.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.65.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

