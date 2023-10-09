Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $630.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s current price.

LLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.65.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:LLY traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $569.11. 1,506,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,422. The business has a 50-day moving average of $542.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.25 billion, a PE ratio of 79.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $601.84.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total value of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $33,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.