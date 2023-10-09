East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.86.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ EWBC traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.13. 39,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,501. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $80.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.50.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.49 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $134,919.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp



East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Further Reading

