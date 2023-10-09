e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ELF. UBS Group began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $129.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.25.

NYSE ELF opened at $99.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.62 and a 200-day moving average of $107.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.51. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $216.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $1,707,393.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,898,599.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total value of $877,027.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,601.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $1,707,393.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,822 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,599.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,081 shares of company stock valued at $16,417,844. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 140.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,553,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,909,000 after purchasing an additional 906,008 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after buying an additional 791,641 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 697.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after buying an additional 596,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after acquiring an additional 504,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

