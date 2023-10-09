e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.25.

ELF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $162.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 6,750 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total transaction of $877,027.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,601.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 6,750 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total transaction of $877,027.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,601.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 7,894 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total transaction of $1,075,320.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,865.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 123,081 shares of company stock valued at $16,417,844 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,247,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,095,000 after buying an additional 36,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after acquiring an additional 504,690 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 34.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,930,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,510,000 after acquiring an additional 493,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,545,000 after acquiring an additional 47,142 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 140.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,553,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,909,000 after acquiring an additional 906,008 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELF stock opened at $99.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.38. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.62 and its 200 day moving average is $107.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.51. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $216.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.92 million. Research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

