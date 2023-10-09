Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,492 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.8% during the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 137.1% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 618,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.64. 2,870,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,274,540. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.