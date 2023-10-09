Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Dartmouth College acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,338,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.13. 277,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,408. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.60. The company has a market cap of $95.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

