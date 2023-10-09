Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,225 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 767.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 798.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2,159.1% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.35. 692,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,274,990. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.58.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

