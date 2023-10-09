Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.93.

Danaher Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $217.08 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $208.96 and a 52 week high of $281.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.35. The company has a market capitalization of $160.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

