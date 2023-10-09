CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCLP opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18. The company has a market cap of $197.37 million, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 0.88. CSI Compressco has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $1.49.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCLP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CSI Compressco by 105.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after buying an additional 5,555,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter valued at $2,150,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its position in CSI Compressco by 1.7% in the second quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,596,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 27,304 shares during the period. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 2.3% during the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

